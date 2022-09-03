We have no choice but to win this time, says Fakhrul about movement

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said their party will not get defeated in any way this time as they will make their movement a success by braving all obstacles.

Speaking at a discussion, he also warned the BNP rank and file to remain alert so that the ruling party does not get any scope to put them in danger.

"We won't be defeated by any means this time…we must win this time and we have no choice but to turn victorious. We can't let the sacrifices of Noor-e-Alam, Abdur Rahim, Shaon Pradhan go in vain."

Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum organised the discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity, marking the 16th anniversary of the release of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman from jail.

Tarique, the eldest son of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, was arrested on 7 March 2007 by the joint forces on different charges, including corruption, from their then cantonment residence.

After nearly 18 months of imprisonment, he went to London securing bail from the High Court in September 3, 2009. He has been staying there since then.

Fakhrul said the government is trying to suppress BNP as the party leaders and activists have started waking up across the country. "This is their target and they have started working on it."

The BNP leader said the government attacking BNP leaders and activists in different parts of the country as they are registering protests against the increase in the prices of oil, pulses, salt and fuel.

"They (govt) are trying to take this movement to a different direction and they are trying to divert people's attention to a different direction by repeating their acts of arson terrorism and other terror acts. The information minister yesterday (Friday) said that they would go to the outside world with pictures of BNP's terrorist activities," he said.

Fakhrul, however, said the global community is now not paying heed to Awami League's propaganda against BNP. "It has already been proved through US sanctions on RAB and IGP Benazir Ahmad that their campaigns (against BNP) were not correct. That's why we have to take every step very carefully. Let's not fall into a new plot and give it (govt) another chance to suppress us."

Referring to a newspaper report, Fakhrul said police inspector Kanak fired at BNP leaders and activists in Naryaanganj by 'illegally' collecting a Chinese Rifle though he was not authorised to use that gun.

About the Narayanganj SP's comment that Shaon did not have involvement with BNP's politics, Fakhrul said. "We would like to clearly say that it's not important which party he belonged to. The important thing is that he was a worker and he was shot dead though there was no such situation there to open fire."

He also warned his party colleagues that the police Awami League government will not give them any scope to take to the streets, but they have to do it together people by exercising the power of the people.

Recalling the political changeover during the 1/11 regime in 2007, he said there was a plot at that time to eliminate the believers in Bangladeshi nationalism and democracy. There was a lot of publicity about minus-two formula at that time. But minus two didn't happen as it happened minus one."