We encourage BNP to join elections: LGRD Minister Tajul

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam has called on the BNP to participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election slated for 7 January 2024.

"BNP is a political party. We have always urged them to participate in the polls. We still encourage them to come to the polls," the minister told reporters after submitting nomination papers for the JS polls in Comilla-9 constituency to Manoharganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Cumilla on Wednesday (29 November).

"The people of this country will not accept disobedience of the country's constitution, disrespecting the aspirations of the people, and committing arson attacks instead of participating in the elections," Tajul said.

Mentioning BNP's "arson attacks" in the past the minister said, "People were burned. The people of this country did not have the experience of such shameful incidents. Later the people gained the strength to face such sad and painful experiences.

"Those who commit arson attacks are very weak today. Now the people of Bangladesh don't think they need them. Hence no existence of people's involvement with their programmes can be found."