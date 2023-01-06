We don’t need leaders, want smart workers: Quader tells Chhatra League

Politics

UNB
06 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

We don’t need leaders, want smart workers: Quader tells Chhatra League

UNB
06 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
We don’t need leaders, want smart workers: Quader tells Chhatra League

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said, "we don't need leaders, we need smart workers" to build a smart Bangladesh.

He was speaking at a programme marking the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student body of the Awami League.

The overcrowded stage in front of the Oporajeyo Bangla monument on the Dhaka University campus from where Quader was speaking collapsed during his speech, according to television footage and eyewitnesses.

Quader was unhurt in the incident that left several people injured. The injured were taken to hospital, witnesses said.

Before the incident, he asked Chhatra League leaders and workers to prepare themselves to build Sonar Bangla, the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He asked Chhatra League to quickly form the committees.

"We have declared the names of top two leaders to Chhatra League committees but the full committee yet to be formed. The committees have to be prepared soon as we have to face many challenges ahead of the national election," he said.

Chhatra League leaders and activists from different units of Dhaka University and Dhaka city (north and south), former Chhatra League leaders joined the programme.

Quader attended the programme as the chief guest while Chhatra League president Saddam Hossen presided over it. Chhatra League general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan conducted it.

"We will be the vanguard of Awami League in the upcoming national election in 2024 and we won't allow anti-liberation forces to make chaos in the country. This is our promise and we will arrange 75 victory rallies over the year to celebrate this 75th anniversary," Chhatra League GS Sheikh Wali said.

"Chhatra League is a core organisation. It has a glorious history. We have to come back to our track again," he said.

To compete in the upcoming days "we have to fight against terrorism, communalism and their patron BNP," he said.

The programme began with the cultural functions and concluded with a rally which started from the Oporajeyo Bangla monument and marched up to Dhanmondi-32.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

14h | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

11h | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

14h | Panorama
Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

13h | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals