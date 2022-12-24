We believe in voting rights; AL never interfered with EC: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the president of the ruling Awami League, on Saturday said her party believes in the voting rights of the people and thus has never interfered with the works of the election commission (EC).

The premier made the remark during the inaugural speech of the 22nd national council of Bangladesh Awami League, taking place today at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan, amid tight security.

"The interests of the country will not be compromised," she said adding the progress of the country was made possible by the continuity of the government.

The prime minister also called for global peace noting that the ongoing sanction and counter-sanction must be stopped to prevent a global economic downturn.

On her arrival at the venue, Sheikh Hasina was received by the party's senior leaders. She opened the council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10.30am.

The main theme of this year's council is "Unnoyon Abhijatrai Deshratna Sheikh Hasinar Netritte Bangabandhur Swapner Unnoto, Samridho O Smart Bangladesh Gorar Protoye."

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, placed the report of the general secretary while Awami League Presidium Member and reception committee convener Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, delivered the welcoming speech.

Around 7,000 each councillor and delegates and thousands of ruling party leaders and activists thronged the venue.

There will be a break for lunch and prayers after the end of the inaugural session. Then the council session will be held in the auditorium of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

Party's president and general secretary will be elected in the session.

A three-member election commission has already been formed to elect the leadership.

A total of 11 sub-committees are working for the council. As per tradition, party president Sheikh Hasina is chairman of the council preparatory committee and general secretary Obaidul Quader is its member secretary.

The stage was made in the shape of a boat along with Padma Bridge which is 80 feet long and 44 feet wide.

Besides, LED monitors are put in the council venue.

The party's manifesto for the election will focus on "smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

The Awami League has not invited any representatives of foreign political parties to the inaugural session of the council, but invited leaders of other political parties in the country, including the BNP and Jatiya Party.

However, three invited BNP Standing Committee members – Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan - didn't attend the meeting.

Foreign envoys stationed in Dhaka were invited alongside eminent personalities of the country, ministers, and lawmakers.

The venue and adjoining areas have been decorated with images of some achievements of the government, including Padma Bridge, metro rail, and Bangabandhu satellite and pictures and portraits of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and their family members.

The party was initially floated as the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League at the historic Rose Garden in Dhaka, but the word "Muslim" was dropped during its third council in 1955 to make the party more inclusive and secular.

Sheikh Hasina has been the party president nine times while Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani were president of the party four times.

Bangabandhu was Awami League general secretary five times, Tajuddin Ahmed four times, Zillur Rahman and Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury were Awami League general secretaries three times.

As part of maintaining austerity in view of the global economic crisis, the council is being arranged in a simple manner.

Previous councils were held in two days but this time council is being held on a single day to minimize costs.

The 21st council of the party was held on 20-21 December. The budget of the last council was Tk3.43 crore. The national committee of the party has approved Tk3.13 crore for this 22nd national council.