We are on the verge of victory but beware of BNP-Jamaat's sabotage: Quader

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:28 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Mentioning that Awami League is edging closer to victory in tomorrow's national election, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader called upon partymen to remain vigilant and prevent any sabotage attempts by BNP during the polling process.

"The Awami League government is poised to secure another term through the people's mandate. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will continue its journey towards 'Smart Bangladesh'. We will win with a large number of votes," he said while talking to reporters at his electoral area in Noakhali today (6 January).
 
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, urged people not to be swayed by the BNP-Jamaat's rumours and campaigns [against polls] and encouraged all to cast votes without any fear.

"Let the elections be held. No terrorist will be spared. They will be brought to book. We will not allow the BNP to stand anywhere on the streets to carry out terrorist activities. We know how to be strict; all measures will be taken at the right time," he said.

Quader said, "We are gravely concerned due to the terrorist activities, including arson and sabotage by the BNP and their allies ahead of the 7 January election."

At the same time, he stressed that there should be an investigation to ascertain any connection between the ongoing terrorist acts and the BNP's call for an election boycott.

The AL leader also condemned the fire incident in four compartments of the Dhaka-bound Benapole Express passenger train at Gopibagh that claimed four lives on Friday night.

Drawing the attention of foreign observers and journalists, Obaidul Quader said, "The activities of those who have boycotted the elections reveals the true nature of these terrorists. They are setting buses and trains ablaze."

