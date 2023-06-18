We are ready to sacrifice anything for country's sake: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader has said his party is ready to sacrifice anything for the country's sake and the people.

"Bangladesh is now on the edge and it can be destroyed at any time," he said at the bi-annual conference of the district Jatiya Party at Muktijoddha Complex premises in Munshiganj's Jubilee Road on Sunday.

"The government has no reserves, much more is being borrowed than what is being accounted for by the government. Bangladesh will become bankrupt if its interest and principal repayments are made."

Now the demand for foreign exchange is being met by borrowing, he added.

Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said, "The banks of the country are now gripped by certain people. They looted the bank money and smuggled lakhs of crores abroad."

"Now, people are struggling to survive. They have stopped eating fish and meat. They cannot even buy lifesaving medicines and baby food," he said, adding that patients are going home from hospitals for not being able to pay the expenses.

The JP chief said, "Recently, the budget was announced for FY 2023-24 but there is nothing for the working class people. What initiative has the government taken to save the common people with ration cards?"

He also said the government is carrying out mega projects by borrowing money.

"The government says the country's situation is stable with huge development since it has been in power for a long time. But people know the actual pattern of development," he said.

"Dhaka WASA has undertaken a project for waste disposal from Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara areas at a cost of Tk3,700 crore. When the work started, it was seen that the waste disposal pipe line was not set up."

Projects are being taken with domestic and foreign loans but nothing is being done, GM Quader added.

Presided over by Jatiya Party Presidium Member and District Convenor Advocate Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam the event was conducted by member secretary Jane Alam.

Among others, Jatiya Party Secretary-General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Advisor to the Chairman Md Jamal Hossain, Joint Secretary General Md Noman Mia spoke on the occasion.