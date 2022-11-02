We are fighting for democracy, this is the ultimate fight: Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said their party is fighting the ultimate fight to "restore democracy" in the country.

"This fight is not for individuals or groups. This fight is to protect the nation," he said while addressing the bi-annual conference of Bogura district BNP unit at Shahid Titu auditorium on Wednesday (2 November).

The BNP spokesperson said, "The Awami League government should resign. You [the government] must dissolve the parliament. The state power must be handed over to an interim caretaker government. A new Election Commission should be formed and elections will be held under the new commission."

Alleging that the government has destroyed the country's economy, Mirza Fakhrul said all this happened due to theft and corruption by the ruling Awami League government.

"The reserve has been swallowed and imports of food crops have decreased," he added.

He further said, "We have lost five activists in the movement for rights. More than 600 leaders and activists have gone missing before.

Many have been killed. Our leader Tariq Rahman has been exiled in a false case. Khaleda Zia has also been put under house arrest in false case."