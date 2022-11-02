We are fighting for democracy, this is the ultimate fight: Fakhrul 

Politics

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

We are fighting for democracy, this is the ultimate fight: Fakhrul 

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 04:20 pm
File photo
File photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said their party is fighting the ultimate fight to "restore democracy" in the country.

"This fight is not for individuals or groups. This fight is to protect the nation," he said while addressing the bi-annual conference of Bogura district BNP unit at Shahid Titu auditorium on Wednesday (2 November).

The BNP spokesperson said, "The Awami League government should resign. You [the government] must dissolve the parliament. The state power must be handed over to an interim caretaker government. A new Election Commission should be formed and elections will be held under the new commission."

Alleging that the government has destroyed the country's economy, Mirza Fakhrul said all this happened due to theft and corruption by the ruling Awami League government.

"The reserve has been swallowed and imports of food crops have decreased," he added.

He further said, "We have lost five activists in the movement for rights. More than 600 leaders and activists have gone missing before.

Many have been killed. Our leader Tariq Rahman has been exiled in a false case. Khaleda Zia has also been put under house arrest in false case." 

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

10h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

6h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

50m | Videos
Pigeon market of Cumilla

Pigeon market of Cumilla

1h | Videos
Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

5h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names