War criminal Sayeedi’s death: Acting Jamaat chief alleges foul play, demands investigation 

Acting Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Professor Mujibur Rahman has demanded an investigation into the death of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi alleging possible foul play by authorities concerned.

"Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was a victim of injustice by the government. He was a heart disease patient at Birdem. As per the rules, he was supposed to be taken to the same hospital after he suffered another heart attack. But [authorities] did not do it and wasted time," he said at a dua-mehfil programme organised by the party's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit in the capital on Friday (18 August).

"His family members were not even allowed to go near him," he added.

The Jamaat acting ameer continued, "What an inhuman thing they have done! Medical boards are usually constituted in hospitals for critical patients. But that was not done in his case. There has also been a neglect in speedy testing.

"There should be a fair investigation into these."

The Jamaat chief said, "Sayeedi was given an unprecedented death sentence. After death, the ownership of the body belongs to his family members, not the police. Even his wife was not allowed to see his body. The police took the body to Pirojpur and pressed for a quick burial."

Meanwhile, presiding over the event, Jamaat's Dhaka South unit Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul said, "Sayeedi is a victim of injustice and oppression. He was imprisoned for 13 years on false charges. He was slowly pushed to death without treatment. We ask Allah to judge this injustice. We believe that Allah might judge the oppressors in this world, otherwise they will be judged in the afterlife."

Jamaat's Dhaka South unit Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud moderated the programme.

Among others, Jamaat's Central Publicity Secretary Advocate Matiur Rahman Akanda, religious scholars Maulana Zainul Abedin, Syed Kamaluddin Zafree, Maulana Khalilur Rahman Madani, deceased Delwar Sayeedi's sons Shamim Sayeedi and Masood Sayeedi were also present on the occasion.