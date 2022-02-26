Want to work with all stakeholders: EC Alamgir 

TBS Report 
26 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
26 February, 2022, 08:33 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Newly appointed Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said he intends to work with all stakeholders for hosting an acceptable election. 

"Now that I have given responsibility, I will be careful to work in a way that is acceptable to everyone. I want to work with everyone," he told The Business Standard Saturday (26 February). 

Alamgir, a former EC Senior Secretary, also said he had no clue of the appointment beforehand. 

"After taking the oath, all the members of the commission will sit in the meeting and decide how we will work next," he added. 

He further said the commission will inform the media accordingly about its next task. 

Md Alamgir alongside three other former government employees was appointed Election Commissioners by President Abdul Hamid Saturday. 

Former Defence Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal has been made the Chief Election Commissioner.

