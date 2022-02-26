Want to see the new EC act properly: Tofail Ahmed

Local government expert Tofail Ahmed has said everyone wants to see the new Election Commission carry out their constitutional duties properly.

"Since the Commission has already been formed, we now hope that they will properly carry out their constitutional duties. At the very least, we want to see them do their best to fulfil their responsibilities," he told The Business Standard.

He also said doing so might even guarantee them some reputation after their tenure is over in future.

The previous two commissions could not leave with reputation, added Tofail.

President Abdul Hamid appointed Kazi Habibul Awal as the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners on Saturday (26 February), a day after the EC search committee submitted the shortlist of candidates.

Other members of the commission are former District and Session Judge Begum Rashida Sultana, former Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan, former Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and former Senior Secretary Anisur Rahman.