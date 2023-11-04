Wait for political consensus before announcing election schedule: National Democratic Movement tells EC

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) has asked the Election Commission (EC) not to announce the election schedule until a political consensus is reached.

The suggestion was put forward during a dialogue with the EC, which commenced on Saturday (4 November), to discuss the readiness for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, involving all registered political parties.

The BNP-Jamaat and their allies have consistently stressed their demand for the resignation of the ruling government and the formation of a non-partisan caretaker government as a condition for their involvement in the forthcoming general election. Conversely, the incumbent Awami League government has unwaveringly affirmed that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh will adhere to the constitution and be conducted under the AL government.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Congress has demanded that people's opinions be given utmost importance to foster an environment conducive to free, fair, impartial, and participatory elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal is overseeing the discussions taking place at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Thirteen registered political parties have actively participated in the dialogue, while nine skipped the first session of talks with the Election Commission today.

The EC is reportedly awaiting communication from the nine parties regarding their potential participation.

The EC has scheduled two dialogue sessions daily, with the first session starting at 10:30am and concluding at 1pm. The second session is set to run from 3pm to 4:30pm.

The comprehensive dialogue with political parties is structured into two phases.

The EC has invited the presidents and general secretaries of the parties or two representatives designated by them for this exchange.

However, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several of its allies, including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Biplobi Workers Party, Bangladesh Kallyan Party, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), have collectively chosen not to participate in the dialogue.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), operating independently without any alliance, has also decided to boycott the EC's dialogue.

Additionally, Islamic Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, among the Islamic parties, are refraining from participation.

Representing the Awami League in the dialogue are Presidium Member Lt. Col. (Retd) Faruk Khan and Information and Research Secretary Salim Mahmud, as confirmed by the party's Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

According to the constitution, parliamentary elections are mandated to be held within 90 days prior to the conclusion of the five-year parliamentary term. With the current parliament's term ending on 29 January, the 90-day countdown began on 1 November.

The EC has expressed its intention to unveil the national election schedule in mid-November, with plans to hold the election in January.

In July 2022, the EC conducted a dialogue with political parties to establish an action plan for the 12th national election. Notably, some political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), abstained from participating in this dialogue.