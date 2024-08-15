Wahiduddin Mahmud, Fouzul Kabir Khan, Ali Imam Majumder may become new advisers to interim govt

Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder might join the interim government as new advisers tomorrow (16 August), according to Cabinet Division sources.

Earlier on 12 August, Ali Imam Majumder was appointed as special assistant to the Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"While holding the post of special assistant, he shall be entitled to the rank, pay and allowances of an adviser," reads a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Besides, a former army officer and a former president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) are also expected to be sworn in as advisers.

Four or five new advisers are set to take oath as members of the incumbent Interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at the Bangabhaban tomorrow afternoon, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS this afternoon.

"The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall at 4:00pm on Friday... But details, including the names of proposed advisers, couldn't be known immediately," he said.

According to sources, the Cabinet Division has asked the Department of Government Transport to keep five vehicles ready for the swearing-in of the new advisers on Friday.

The new advisers are likely to be given charge of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Earlier, 17 advisers of Dr Muhammad Yunus-led interim government were sworn in in three phases starting on 8 August following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the Anti-

Discrimination Student Movement. Hasina resigned and fled to India on 5 August.

On that day, the cabinet was dissolved. Later, on 6 August, the President dissolved the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.