Polling agents seen from only one party: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said he has seen polling agents of only one party at the centres.

"I only saw polling agents of only one party in the centres. I did not see agents of other candidates," he said while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Election Commission's monitoring cell on Sunday (7 January).

"Voting started not long ago. I hope the voter turnout will increase. I have monitored every centre, voter turnout has been low," he added.

Asked if the strike and violence would affect the polls, he said, "We are just managing the polls. We will not comment on how the voters will react."

Referring to the centre where he cast his vote, the CEC said, "Actually, it seems that some candidates are unable to provide polling agents."

Emphasising the importance of polling agents, he said, "We said that if there is to be a competitive election, every candidate must have a polling agent at each centre."

Voting started at 8am and will continue till 4pm in 299 constituencies across the country.

Out of the 44 registered political parties in the country, 28 are participating in the polls.

Sixteen political parties including the BNP have boycotted the election.