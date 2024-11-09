Voting rights must be ensured to prevent conspiracies: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman virtually addresses the inauguration of a training programme of Krishak Dal held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital on Saturday (9 November). Photo: Screengrab

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today (9 November) emphasised securing voting rights to prevent ongoing conspiracies against the country.

"Conspiracies against the nation are ongoing. These cannot be stopped unless democracy is restored. Without ensuring accountability, nothing positive can happen. Safeguarding the right to vote is crucial to stop these conspiracies," he said while virtually addressing the inauguration of a training programme of Krishak Dal at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital.

Tarique also announced a series of farmers' rallies to be held in every union over the next three months, starting 10 November.

He further said, "Krishak Dal must be made accountable to the farmers. Their issues should be addressed at the rallies and solutions can be discussed accordingly. If the BNP comes to power, we will work to resolve the problems faced by farmers."

Tarique Rahman also said Shaheed Ziaur Rahman's canal-digging campaign would be reinstated if BNP comes to power

There are many regions in the country where farmers struggle to access sufficient water, which hampers crop production, he said.

He recalled how former president of Bangladesh Ziaur Rahman addressed this issue by digging canals, which provided much-needed water.

He also pointed out that a significant portion of women in Bangladesh are engaged in agriculture, stressing the need to focus on agricultural development.

"We have always strived to address the problems faced by farmers. During Khaleda Zia's tenure, agricultural loans up to Tk5,000 were waived, and the government covered electricity bills during the harvest season, helping solve some of the farmers' challenges," he added.

Discussing the issue of seed availability, Tarique mentioned the idea of agricultural insurance to address crop damage caused by various factors.

"Farmers often take loans from moneylenders, which adds to their burden," he said, adding, "If we implement agricultural insurance, this issue could be resolved," he said.

The BNP leader further said agriculture must be prioritised to ensure food production for Bangladesh's 20 crore people.

He highlighted that it's not feasible to rely on food imports for such a large population.

"The country must produce its own basic food. We must think about how to expand agricultural land. There are steps that can be taken to increase it, and this can only be achieved if we come to power," he said.