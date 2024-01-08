Voting in Naogaon-2 to be held on 12 February

Politics

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 07:48 pm

Related News

Voting in Naogaon-2 to be held on 12 February

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 07:48 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

The election in Naogaon-2 constituency, which was postponed following the death of an independent candidate, will be held on 12 February.

The Election Commission announced the schedule on Monday (8 January).

According to the schedule, the last date for submitting nominations to the returning officer is 17 January. The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions on 18 January. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 19-23 January and nominations need to be withdrawn by 25 January. The candidates will be allocated symbols on 26 January.

Independent candidate Aminul Haque passed away on 29 December after being allocated the election symbol for the 12th parliamentary election. 

Aminul wanted to contest the election from the Naogaon-2 constituency with the Awami league's "boat" symbol.

However, after failing to secure the Awami League's nomination, he submitted papers to contest the election as an independent. But the Election Commission cancelled his candidature, citing various discrepancies in his nomination papers.

Later, Aminul filed a writ petition with the High Court to reinstate his candidature.

After hearing the writ, the High Court ruled on 27 December that his candidature was valid. Later, the "eagle" symbol was allocated to him by the Naogaon Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer's office on 28 December.

Top News

Naogaon-2 / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

8h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

13h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

2h | Videos
English legends failed in coaching job

English legends failed in coaching job

Now | Videos
Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

1h | Videos
What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

4h | Videos