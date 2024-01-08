Voting in Naogaon-2 to be held on 12 February

The election in Naogaon-2 constituency, which was postponed following the death of an independent candidate, will be held on 12 February.

The Election Commission announced the schedule on Monday (8 January).

According to the schedule, the last date for submitting nominations to the returning officer is 17 January. The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions on 18 January.

Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 19-23 January and nominations need to be withdrawn by 25 January. The candidates will be allocated symbols on 26 January.

Independent candidate Aminul Haque passed away on 29 December after being allocated the election symbol for the 12th parliamentary election.

Aminul wanted to contest the election from the Naogaon-2 constituency with the Awami league's "boat" symbol.

However, after failing to secure the Awami League's nomination, he submitted papers to contest the election as an independent. But the Election Commission cancelled his candidature, citing various discrepancies in his nomination papers.

Later, Aminul filed a writ petition with the High Court to reinstate his candidature.

After hearing the writ, the High Court ruled on 27 December that his candidature was valid. Later, the "eagle" symbol was allocated to him by the Naogaon Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer's office on 28 December.