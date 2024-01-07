Voting cancelled at 7 polling centres till 3:00pm: EC secretary

The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled voting in seven polling centres across the country as of 3:00pm today in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

"Voting has been cancelled at seven polling stations. Fifteen people have been handed down punishment for vote rigging or assisting in vote rigging. Those who have been punished include presiding officers and assistant presiding officers," EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said in a press briefing in the afternoon in the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

The EC secretary also said at least one person died in an "unfortunate" incident centring the polls.

"The matter is being investigated by our law enforcement agencies. We will inform you about the details of the investigation report," he told reporters.

Besides, two assistant presiding officers died due to illness, he said, adding that one of them died of a heart attack while on duty last night.

Jahangir also said clashes were reported in multiple polling centres.

"Crude bombs were exploded near polling centres in some places. We have collected this information from media reports," he added.