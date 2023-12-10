Voting to be nullified if there is intimidation or pressure: EC

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:49 pm

Voting to be nullified if there is intimidation or pressure: EC

“In certain cases, the power lies with the EC to stop the electoral process"

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:49 pm
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

If there is any form of pressure or intimidation in the upcoming national polls, the election of the entire constituency will be cancelled, said the Election Commission (EC) today.

In a notification on Sunday (10 December), the commission said, "In certain cases, the power lies with the EC to stop the electoral process."

The amendment in the Representation of the People Bill, which passed in the Parliament on 4 July, states that the key amendment authorises the Election Commission to postpone or cancel results or voting of one or more polling stations in any number of constituencies on polling day, but not the entire election to a constituency.

The EC has the power to stop publication of the gazette in some of the centres concerned after investigating any allegation of irregularities after polls.

"According to the RPO provisions, [we will take measures] if it appears to the commission that there are various violations, including the use of force, intimidation and pressure in the election. Due to malpractices, it is not possible to ensure the conduct of elections in a fair and impartial manner. In accordance with the law, the commission can stop the polls at any stage in any polling station or in the entire constituency," the EC said.

In addition, the commission may review any order made by any officer under these rules, including the rejection or acceptance of any ballot paper. 

It may also issue other relevant orders, including giving necessary instructions and exercise of powers to ensure impartial and fair conduct of elections.

 

