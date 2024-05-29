Voting in 1 centre for 3rd phase of Upazila Parishad polls suspended on St Martin's Island

Voting in one centre for the third phase of Upazila Parishad elections has been suspended on St. Martin's Island today due to rough weather conditions.

Polling equipment and election officials could not be sent at Jinjira Government Primary School centre number 60, thus voting was suspended there as per the decision of the Election Commission, said Additional Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer of Chattogram Md Nashir Uddin Patwari.

"A public notice was issued in this regard at 8pm last night," he said.

Voting at the upazila's remaining 59 polling stations, however, are underway.

In Teknaf upazila, there are 1.8 lakh voters in 60 centres. Among them, over 91,000 are men and over 88,000 are women.

In this upazila, 9 candidates are contesting for the post of chairman, vice chairman and female vice chairman.

A total of 1,196 candidates are in the electoral race for 261 posts of 87 upazila parishads.

The candidates include 397 chairman contenders, 456 vice chairman and 299 women (reserved) vice chairman contestants.

More than 2.08 crore voters – 1,06,40,347 males, 1,02,34,723 females and 114 transgender persons – are registered under 7,450 polling stations in the 87 upazilas, according to the factsheets provided by the Election Commission.

Among them, the electronic voting machines will be used at 16 upazilas in seven districts, while the traditional ballot papers in the rest upazilas.