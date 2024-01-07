Voters yet to have an impact in capital as turnout average hovers around 5%

The normally vibrant and crowded Mirpur in Dhaka wears an almost deserted look on polls day.

Any festivities related to the national elections are restricted to small pockets around polling centres.

But long lines of voters cannot be seen.

In the three constituencies of Dhaka's Mirpur, 4-6% votes were cast till noon in most of the polling stations.

Visiting around 20 constituencies for Dhaka-15, Dhaka-16 and Dhaka-14, it was seen that most polling agents sported the Boat symbol.

The Eagle symbol could be seen, but sporadically, alongside a few instances of the Ektara and the Torch.

The polling centres visited registered 3%-12% of total votes cast till noon.

Presiding Officer Moniruzzaman of Dhaka-15's Manipur High Boys School polling centre said, "Our total voters is 3,073. Of these, 142 have cast their votes in the first four hours."

In the Manipur School polling centre, also for Dhaka-15, 209 of 3,381 voters had exercised their franchise so far.

Although eight candidates are contesting the seat, most of the agents found sported either the Boat or Plow symbol.

Presiding Officer of the centre Shaukat Ali said, "I counted 209 votes for four hours. There are eight symbols."

He also said that no complaint has been filed yet and polling was taking place peacefully.

In Mirpur's glitzier counterpart, Gulshan, voter turnout was steadily increasing.

It was as the AL's MP aspirant Mohammad Ali Arafat said this morning: "In the cold morning, residents of Gulshan wake up a bit late, which is natural."

In Dhaka-17 constituency's Manarat International School and College polling station, 7% of votes had been cast till noon.

Prabir Roy, the presiding officer, said, "2% votes were cast in the first two hours in the centre. It rose to 7% in the next two hours.

He said voter turnout is increasing with time.

Of the six booths, five were sporting Boat symbols and one was of the Kula (winnowing fan or basket) symbol.

Elsewhere, in the Muslim Modern Academy polling centre in Dhaka cantonment, for Dhaka-17, 3% of 8,966 votes had been cast till 10:00am.

In the polling booths, most were Boat candidate agents.

Md Rabiul Karim, presiding officer of the centre, told TBS, "There are six booths in my centre. In two booths, two polling agents of another candidate came out for Boat. No one else came."

At 11:30am, the attendance of voters in the centre was low, but a large crowd of boat workers was seen outside.

Kamal Hossain, presiding officer of another polling station located in the same institution, expressed hope that the voter turnout will increase as time increases.

Meanwhile, out of 3,785 total voters in eight polling booths of Dhaka College centre of Dhaka-10, only 175 votes were cast by 12:30pm, which was only 4.62%, confirmed Assistant Presiding Officer Omar Farooq.

This seat is being contested by AL's candidate star Ferdous Ahmed, Mango symbol's KM Shamsul Haque, Md Bahare Sultan Bahar with the Television symbol, Haji Md Shahjahan with the Plow symbol, and Shahriar Iftekhar with the Stick symbol.

In a polling center in Bangabandhu Academy in Agargaon of Dhaka-13 Constituency, 375 people voted till 12pm.

Presiding Officer Professor Asadur Rahman said the center polled 12% against 3117 total voters.

At Dilu Road in Dhaka, the Provati Bidyaniketon polling center bore witness to a slow-paced election day. According to Arfan Ali Khan, the presiding officer at the center, only 315 votes had been cast out of 2,549 male voters by noon.

The trend persisted at another nearby polling center within the same constituency, AG Church School.

Habibur Rahman, presiding officer at this location, reported that only around 200 votes had been cast by 12:50 pm out of a total of 2,403 voters. "Voter turnout is very low," he said.

Both presiding officers echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the pattern of low voter turnout persisted since the polls opened at 8 am.

Unlike previous elections where a surge of voters marked the early hours, the centers experienced a slow start that failed to pick up momentum.

The 12th national election began today amid the ongoing hartal called by BNP-Jamaat and a few other political parties.

At least 18.5% voter turnout was observed in the first four hours of voting, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam.