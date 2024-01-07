Voters transported to polling centre in Nanak’s constituency defying EC directive

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 04:24 pm

Around 50 rickshaws were seen lined up around 8:15am this morning in front of the polling booth stationed at Jamia Islamia Muhammadi Ashraful Madaris in Mohammadpur. PHOTO: TBS
Despite the ban on candidate-facilitated transportation, voters in Dhaka-13 are being transported to polling centres using rickshaws adorned with posters featuring Awami League candidate Jahangir Kabir Nanak.

Around 50 rickshaws were seen lined up around 8:15am this morning in front of the polling booth stationed at Jamia Islamia Muhammadi Ashraful Madaris in Mohammadpur.

All these rickshaws display Nanak's boat symbol. 

One of the rickshaw drivers, Mohammad Pavel, said, "We started at 7:00 am; it's a free service."

Earlier, Nanak cast his vote at Badsha Faisal Institute in Mohammadpur. 

When asked about using vehicles to transport voters to the polling centres, Nanak responded, "I have no idea about this. If my central campaign committee has arranged this, it's a positive move."

He stated that special arrangements have been made for elderly and physically challenged voters, mentioning a dedicated phone number to request assistance.

Earlier on 30 December, an EC deputy secretary issued a letter directing candidates, their polling agents, and supporters not to transport voters to polling centres.

"This type of action will be considered as violation of electoral code of conduct," reads a notice signed by Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary of the election management department of the commission.
 

