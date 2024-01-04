Voters apprehensive whether AL will take over polling stations: GM Quader

Countrymen are still not confident about the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls slated for 7 January, Jatiyo Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader said today (4 January).

"Voters are still apprehensive about whether Awami League will take over everything [polling stations] unfairly," he said while talking to reporters at his Skyview residence in Senpara of Rangpur city.

"If the election is not fair, the ongoing [political] crisis will intensify. Big problems may arise in the country," he said.

The JaPa leader also said the election environment has been good so far.

"However, there are doubts about whether the voters will come to the polling centres or whether they will be able to vote and even if they do vote, whether the results will be fair with proper counting," he said.

Regarding the election environment in Rangpur, GM Quader said, "The polling environment is still good here. But let's see what happens in the end.

"Whatever happens, JaPa candidates will remain in the field."

GM Quader's statement regarding the voters' mindset comes as dozens of candidates nominated by his party have withdrawn from the JS polls, some citing a lack of fair environment and party leadership.

Quader on Wednesday said those who are withdrawing from the election and placing blame on central leaders are violating party discipline and acting with personal motivations.

He also warned that the actions will be taken against those who leave the polls blaming the party's leadership.

However, earlier on Monday, he said candidates have been given the instruction that they can leave the electoral race if they want, saying, "They have the freedom to decide on their participation in the polls."

Political analysts said the JaPa's decision to contest the polls through concession of 26 constituencies from the ruling Awami League has made the party candidates in the remaining constituencies feel neglected.

This has resulted in a kind of estrangement among them, which may pose a threat to their organisational strength in the post-election period.

The Jatiyo Party had fielded 265 candidates, followed only by the AL's 266. However, internal dissatisfaction among the party's grassroots leaders has led approximately 25 Jatiya Party candidates to declare their withdrawal from the elections till today, The Business Standard reported Wednesday.

Many expressed their disagreement with the strategy of contesting through a "compromise" with the AL, considering it a "mistake."

Besides, some said they were told the party would help with money for the election, but now, those who used their own funds and campaigned are not getting the promised support.