Voter turnout satisfactory; no vote-rigging anywhere: Awami League

Despite the BNP-Jamaat calling for strikes to create panic, voter turnout was satisfactory, Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua said today (7 January).

Speaking at a party briefing at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon, he said, "There is no rigging anywhere. Such allegations by the anti-election groups are not correct."

He said the polls were fair, except for a free isolated incident.

Barua said despite the BNP's anti-election propaganda and attempts to create panic in the public mind, the turnout of voters was a victory for democracy.

He said a neutral election had been implemented as promised by the prime minister and the Election Commission.

Barua also said legal action would be taken against those opposing the elections.

On the low voter turnout numbers in the morning, he said it was due to winter.

"Voter turnout is increasing as the day progresses. Many of the voters of Dhaka have gone to the village after getting leave. Many are travelling, so voter turnout is low in Dhaka," he said.

As of 12pm, voter turnout stood at 18.5%.