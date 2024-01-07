Voter turnout satisfactory; no vote-rigging anywhere: Awami League

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 02:55 pm

Related News

Voter turnout satisfactory; no vote-rigging anywhere: Awami League

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Voter turnout satisfactory; no vote-rigging anywhere: Awami League

Despite the BNP-Jamaat calling for strikes to create panic, voter turnout was satisfactory, Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua said today (7 January).

Speaking at a party briefing at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon, he said,  "There is no rigging anywhere. Such allegations by the anti-election groups are not correct." 

He said the polls were fair, except for a free isolated incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barua said despite the BNP's anti-election propaganda and attempts to create panic in the public mind, the turnout of voters was a victory for democracy. 

He said a neutral election had been implemented as promised by the prime minister and the Election Commission. 

Barua also said legal action would be taken against those opposing the elections.

On the low voter turnout numbers in the morning, he said it was due to winter.

"Voter turnout is increasing as the day progresses. Many of the voters of Dhaka have gone to the village after getting leave. Many are travelling, so voter turnout is low in Dhaka," he said. 

As of 12pm, voter turnout stood at 18.5%. 

Bangladesh

Awami League (AL) / Awami League / JS polls / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos