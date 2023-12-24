Vote-stealing govt scared, looking for an exit: Rizvi

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 06:58 pm

Vote-stealing govt scared, looking for an exit: Rizvi

File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

The government, which is habituated with stealing votes, is actually scared and looking for an exit, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (24 December).

"This vote-stealing government is looking for an exit. They are delirious and writhing in fear," said the BNP leader in a virtual press conference this afternoon.

"The government is now playing the voting game by sharing seats with other parties," he said.

He further said the national elections are being "staged". "The election does not fall within the definition of a proper election at all. 

"All 300 seats are [to be filled] by the will of [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina," he added.

The results of the polls are already prepared – only to be announced on 7 January, the BNP leader said.

"How many votes a candidate for any constituency will secure has also been determined.

"For a government that does not respect and protect the rights of people, we must show non-cooperation and boycott the elections. We should pave the way to establish democracy in the country," Rizvi said.

 

