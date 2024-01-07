Vote rigging allegations: 17 from JaPa, Trinamool, independents boycott election

Seven Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidates, two from Trinamool BNP, one Gano Front and seven independents have boycotted the national polls, alleging massive irregularities, fake voting, taking over the centre, and restricting agents from entering the polling centre.

They are Dhaka-10 Jatiyo Party candidate Haji Md Shahjahan, Cox's Bazar-4 JaPa candidate Nurul Amin Shikder Bhutto, independent candidate Nurul Bashar, Narayanganj-2 JaPa candidate Alamgir Sikder Loton, Sylhet-2 Gano Forum candidate Mokabbir Khan, independent candidate Muhibur Rahman, JaPa candidate Yahia Chowdhury, Trinamool BNP's Mohammad Abdur Rab, Sylhet-4 Trinamool BNP candidate Md Abul Hossain, Jashore-1 independent candidate Ashraful Alam Liton, Cumilla-1 Jatiyo Party candidate Amir Hossain and independent candidate Barrister Naim Hasan, Cumilla-11 independent candidate Mizanur Rahman, Cox's Bazar-1 independent candidate MP Jafar Alam, Lalmonirhat-2 Jatiyo Party candidate Delwar Hossain, Bagerhat-4 independent candidate Md Jamil Hossain and Shariatpur-2 Jatiyo Party candidate Md Wahidur Rahman.

Sylhet-2: Four candidates leave polls together

Four candidates boycotted the election together in Sylhet-2.

They are Gano Forum candidate Mokabbir Khan, independent candidate Muhibur Rahman, JaPa candidate Yahia Chowdhury and Trinamool BNP's Mohammad Abdur Rab.

The four announced their decision to boycott the election at a press briefing at a restaurant in Osmaninagar's Goalabazar around 1:30pm.

"There is no fair environment for voting in Sylhet-2 constituency. The AL activists and supporters are openly threatening our agents with firearms. As a result, we are forced to boycott the vote," Mokabbir Khan, Muhibur Rahman, Yahia Chowdhury and Abdur Rab said during the .Yahia Chowdhury boycotted alleged of an unfavourable election environment, including instances of fake voting and the expulsion of agents from polling centres.

In Sylhet-4, Trinamool BNP candidate Abul Hossain, a former MP, announced his boycott of the election.

Clash between AL-JaPa supporters: Narayanganj-2 JaPa candidate boycott

In Narayanganj-2, a conflict erupted between the supporters of AL candidate Nazrul Islam Babu and those supporters of JaPa candidate Alamgir Sikder Loton over allegations of fake voting.

During the clash, two were injured as police intervened and fired rubber bullets.

In protest, JaPa candidate Alamgir Sikder Loton announced a boycott of the election.

"Since the morning, I had been receiving reports of my polling agents being expelled from various centres. Around 10am at the Ramchandradi Government Primary School centre, two agents representing the boat and eagle symbols were casting fake votes," he said during a press conference this morning.

"When we protested, supporters of the boat symbol attacked us. When locals sided with us in the clash, police fired rubber bullets. Two of my supporters were injured by police bullets," he added.

Nazrul Islam's chief election agent and municipal Mayor, Sundar Ali, however, denied such allegations.

"Realising their impending defeat, they vandalised the centre and engaged in a conflict, leading to their boycott of the polls," he claimed.

Regarding the allegations of fake voting, District Returning Officer Mahmudul Haq said, "Alleging fake voting, supporters of Alamgir Sikder Loton and his brother Jahangir Sikder Jhoton vandalised the centre and the ballot boxes. Police fired rubber bullets to control the situation, and voting at that centre has now been suspended. The administration has detained ten individuals from the scene."

Jashore-1 independent candidate boycotts polls

In Jashore-1, Ashraful Alam Liton, an independent candidate for Jashore-1 constituency, has boycotted the vote, citing irregularities, rigging, and intimidation by the supporters of the AL candidate Nazrul Islam Babu.

Liton was contesting with the truck symbol.

"As a candidate, I was prevented from entering the centres. My wife was also not allowed to enter. I was also attacked on 19 December. So far, 150 of our activists have been injured. In the current situation, I do not want such an election," Liton said during a press conference at his own office in Benapole at 11:30am.

Cox's Bazar-4: JaPa, independent leaves race

In Cox's Bazar-4, JaPa candidate Nurul Amin Shikder Bhutto, contesting with the plough symbol, announced his election boycott today (7 January).

"The voting began at 8am in a fair and orderly environment. But my agents were forced to leave from the centres I was expected to receive votes from. My agents were removed from centres in Ukhiya's Jaliapalong, Ratmapalong, and Rajapalong unions," Nurul Amin said.

"Even after informing the election officials, no action was taken," he added.

During the boycott announcement at 1pm, Nurul Amin also cited widespread irregularities, fake voting, and occupation of polling centres as reasons for his decision to boycott polls.

He, however, did not confirm which candidate's supporters were involved in these incidents.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanvir Hossain, also the assistant returning officer of the upazila, said they have not received any written or verbal complaint so far.

"No written or verbal complaints had been received from any candidate or their representatives yet. Each centre has adequate security personnel and magistrates, and no such incidents have occurred," he claimed an hour after Nurul Amin's boycott.

Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer Muhammad Shahin Imran also echoed the same.

"We heard about some scattered incidents. But did not receive any written or verbal complaints," he said.

Md Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar, said no incidents of polling centre occupation has been reported in Ukhiya, Teknaf, or any other part of the district as of 2pm.

3 candidates boycott polls in Cumilla

Three candidates in Cumilla-1 and Cumilla-11 constituencies have boycotted the election bringing allegations of widespread irregularities and rigging.

They are Jatiyo Party candidate Amir Hossain and independent candidate Barrister Naim Hasan from Cumilla-1 seat, and Cumilla-11 independent candidate Mizanur Rahman.

Meanwhile, Cumilla-7 (Chandina) independent candidate Muntakim Ashraf Titu called for reelection in his constituency alleging fake voting in 89 centres of the seat.



Pankaj Barua, additional deputy commissioner of Cumilla, said none of the candidates have filed written complaints regarding their boycotts.

Cox's Bazar-1 independent candidate MP Jafar Alam boycotts election

Independent candidate and incumbent MP in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency Jafar Alam has boycotted election, citing allegations of polling centre occupation and the expulsion of agents from centers.

He announced his boycott through a Facebook live session this afternoon.

Lalmonirhat-2 JaPa candidate boycotts polls

Jatiyo Party candidate Delwar Hossain in Lalmonirhat-2 (Aditmari-Kaliganj) constituency boycotted the election alleging irregularities and fake voting.

He pointed out incidents of poll rigging, the utilisation of mussel power, and hindrances to voters reaching the centres as the reasons behind his withdrawal from the vote.

When questioned about whether it was the party's directive, Delwar responded, "While I take guidance from the party in my political actions, the decision to boycott polls is a personal one. I did inform the party's chairman and general secretary about my decision, but they have not communicated any specific directive to me."

Bagerhat-4 independent candidate Md Jamil Hossain announced boycotting election around 1:00pm.

He made the announcement at a press conference at his residence this afternoon.

At the briefing, Jamil said his agents were threatened and driven out from polling centres as soon as the election began in the morning.