Vote freely, Jatiyo Party will come to power: GM Quader

Encouraging the people of Rangpur to cast their votes without any fear, Jatiyo Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader said his party will assume power through the upcoming elections.

"The Awami League has nominated multiple candidates in each constituency. Many of its leaders are running in the elections with different symbols. They are harassing the Jatiyo Party but we are not afraid. Any harassment will be met with a serious response," he said during his campaign in Mithapukur of Rangpur today (25 December).

He further said, "The people of the country are not at peace today. People were at peace during the Jatiyo Party's tenure. To restore that peace, change is needed, and for this change, the Jatiyo Party must assume power."

GM Quader is contesting the elections for the Rangpur-3 constituency.

At the public meeting, GM Quader introduced the Jatiyo Party's candidate for the Rangpur-5 constituency, Anisur Rahman.

The JaPa chairman then urged everyone to cast their votes in favour of Anisur.

Among others, Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa and local JaPa leader Abdul Halim spoke at the meeting.