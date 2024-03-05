Violence mar Cumilla by-polls campaigns

Violence mar Cumilla by-polls campaigns

The election is slated to be held on 9 March after mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat passed away on 13 December last year while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:48 pm
Clash during the Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls before the elections. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel
Clash during the Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls before the elections. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

The closing campaigns of Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls have been marked by sporadic violence with a few days left before the elections. 

The election is slated to be held on 9 March after mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat passed away on 13 December last year while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital.  

Miscreants vandalised Nisha Tower owned by Monirul Haque Sakku, a mayoral candidate and a former mayor, attacked his polls meetings and exploded crude bombs there. 

"We were in a yard meeting where a boy wearing a burqa and hijab exploded a crude bomb. At that time, 30 to 40 people were carrying sharp weapons," Monirul told The Business Standard.  

"Moreover, our Nisha Tower was also vandalised. The attackers are government party people," he alleged. 

Pointing fingers at the ruling Awami League-backed candidate Tahsin Bahar, another candidate Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud said, "They realise that they will not secure a vote. So, they are upset." 

Tahsin is the daughter of AL Lawmaker AK Bahauddin Bahar. 

"MP Bahar is openly distributing leaflets in the market. If the Election Commission is independent, why are these things happening?" Rahman questioned.   

He urged the government to ensure a level-playing field. "People will not come to vote, if the polling environment is spoiled."

Munir Hossain Khan, senior district election officer in Cumilla, said Sakku has lodged complaints of vandalism. 

"The returning officer and police visited the spot. We'll investigate the matter and take necessary action," he noted. 

However, the AL-backed candidate Tahsin said a festive atmosphere was prevailing around the city elections in Cumilla. 

"Those who are indulged in dirty politics are only busy with making complaints of violence," she said. 

"They don't stay with people during corona. They do not stand by anyone's struggles in happiness or sorrow, nor are they on the streets," he added. 

She believes that all the complaints will stop once the election is over. 

On 22 January, the Election Commission announced the election date nearly 1.5 years after Cumilla's former mayor Arfanul's death.

Comments

