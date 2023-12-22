Violating polls code, AL's Enamur seeks votes during jummah prayer

Politics

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:46 pm

No election campaigns can be conducted in places of worship, including mosques, temples, and churches, as stated in the section 11(b) of the Rules of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

Awami League candidate for Dhaka-19 Enamur Rahman.
Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-19 constituency Enamur Rahman sought votes from Muslim devotees after offering Jummah prayer at a mosque in Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka. 

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page, Enamur Rahman was heard saying, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has nominated me for the third time. I believe that victory comes from God, and the decision is made by God; God's decision is final. Therefore, I would like to request you to pray for me so that God makes me victorious. Also, I urge you to vote for the boat."

After the Jumma prayer, a motorcade led by Enamur Rahman conducted an election campaign by blocking the main road in the Shimulia of Savar, which also violates the election code. 

A traffic congestion was created in the adjacent areas due to the campaign.

