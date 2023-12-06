Video of Shahjahan Omar’s lunch with DB chief goes viral

A video grab shows expelled BNP leader Barrister Shahjahan Omar having lunch with DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid at the DB office on Wednesday (6 December)

A video of expelled BNP leader Barrister Shahjahan Omar having lunch with DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid at the DB office has gone viral on social media.

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid shared the video on his official Facebook page on Wednesday (6 December) afternoon.

"Renowned politician and freedom fighter Barrister Shahjahan Omar visited the DB office today to discuss concerns about cyber-bullying. I listened to his complaint, and as it coincided with lunch time, we all gathered for a meal together," the DB chief wrote in the caption of the video.

Shahjahan, who left the BNP and submitted his nomination as an Awami League candidate for Jhalakathi-1 immediately after his release from jail, went to the DB office today and reported being a victim of cyber bullying.

"I have joined Awami League and become a candidate from the party due to personal reasons. I have been a victim of cyber bullying [because of this]," Shahjahan told reporters after coming out of the DB office this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the expelled BNP leader faced criticism from the pro-BNP lawyers when he reportedly went to the Supreme Court reportedly to meet Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan.

Subsequently, Omar departed the Supreme Court premises around 12:00pm in the face of criticisms by pro-BNP lawyers, with some even labelling him a "traitor."

However, Shahjahan refuted claims of intending to meet the chief justice.

On 29 November, Shahjahan Omar got bail from Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court after being in jail for nearly four weeks in an arson case.

A day after walking out of jail, Shahjahan Omar made the announcement of taking nomination paper from Awami League at a press conference at the UTC building in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

He said Awami League has nominated him for Jhalakathi-1 constituency. He has submitted nomination papers online as a candidate for the boat.

Later, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the decision to expel the former state minister from the party.