Video of Nur's top aide Tarek threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism on social media

Politics

UNB
11 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:38 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A video containing threatening statements from Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur's top aide, Tarek Rahman, to "arm the Rohingyas" is doing the rounds on social media and drawing attention.

"We will train them and arm them" is what Tarek is being heard saying.

Two gruesome killings in Rohingya camps just days after the video — containing threats from Nur's accomplice Tarek — surfaced led netizens to question if his threat is an instigation, with many calling for investigation.

Two Rohingya community leaders were recently killed inside camps.

Tarek has recently become vocal on social media in defense of his leader Nur, amid a sedition complaint filed against him over "holding a secret meeting with an individual named Mendi N Safadi, apparently an agent of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)." "It seems that Nur has been involved in a conspiracy to unseat the elected government in Bangladesh," the complaint added.

Earlier, Tarek also drew criticism following communal remarks against the country's Hindu minority community, using obscene language to describe their religious scripture.

