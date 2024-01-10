Victory was completed after Bangabandhu's return home: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (10 January) that the victory of the country was completed after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home.

"We won the victory on December 16 in 1971 by defeating Pakistanis…but our triumph got a complete shape when our great hero returned to his own land," he said.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made this comment after paying homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi this morning.

Bangabandhu's disappearance made the victory incomplete, he said, adding that the victory of 16 December got a complete shape when the great hero of the success returned to the country after being released from the Pakistani jail on 10 January 1972.

After the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu along with his family members in 1975, Quader said the country again started its journey in the opposite direction. "The country again went back to the Pakistani communal trend for long 21 years," he noted.

As a result, he said, "We have to overcome various challenges amid facing stress, conspiracy bloodshed and struggles in every sphere of our lives."

So, our efforts to consolidate our rights by establishing sonar Bangla under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would continue, Quader expressed his promise.