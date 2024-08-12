Vibrancy yet to return at Secretariat

The newly appointed advisers to the interim government attended the Secretariat, the administrative hub, on Sunday (11 August) alongside secretaries of all ministries and employees at all levels.

Although officials resumed their routine work, they were not yet fully engaged as before. No regular meetings were held to make decisions on important matters.

Officials were seen engaging in speculative discussions about the changes in government, the new government's assumption of office, future plans, and the reassignment or promotion of officers—who will stay and who will not.

Officials from various ministries remained busy removing the nameplates of former ministers from offices and replacing them with those of the new advisers, as well as updating websites to remove the names of former ministers and their APSs.

The new government advisers came to their respective ministries in the morning and held introductory meetings with the officials. During these meetings, the advisers asked everyone to perform their duties with honesty and efficiency.

Uniformed police members were notably absent at the Secretariat. Protocol duties for the advisers were handled by members of Ansar and RAB. Many of the police officers who serve as personal bodyguards to the secretaries were in plain clothes.

Additionally, police members were seen moving around various offices in civilian attire. At the entrance gates of the Secretariat, military personnel, Ansar, and Fire Service personnel were on duty.

On the other hand, the offices of the former ministers in various ministries were found vacant. The personal staff of the former ministers were absent. Visitors were also present at the Secretariat. Although visitor passes had been suspended for the past few days, they were reinstated from on Sunday. The presence of vehicles was normal.

However, there was a different scene at the Secretariat as well. Some officials, claiming to have been deprived and oppressed during the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, staged a protest at the Secretariat. They demanded the resignation of the current secretaries and other officials at various levels. However, the protesters were no longer seen after a short while.

At around 10am on Sunday, about a hundred people gathered in front of the main gate of the Secretariat, demanding the removal of all secretaries. They chanted slogans in front of the military personnel. However, none of them were allowed to enter the Secretariat. During the protest, law enforcement agencies blocked the entrance to the Secretariat for visitors.

Some individuals also approached journalists, requesting them to write about the "benefits that certain people enjoyed" during the Awami League government.

During a visit to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) it was observed that secretaries and wing heads went to the Secretariat to attend a meeting with the economic adviser. However, other officials were seen working in their offices. Despite the Secretariat being open since 6 August, little work had been done at the ERD. Nonetheless, ERD officials were seen busy catching up on accumulated tasks.

Meanwhile, officials at the Planning Commission were also seen working in their offices. A meeting between the finance and planning adviser and the Planning Division officials is scheduled for today. To prepare for the meeting, Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmaker held a meeting with the members of the commission on Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from the position of prime minister and left the country on 5 August. Although government offices remained open on 6, 7, and 8 August, the presence of officials was minimal until on Sunday.