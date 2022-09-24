Vested quarters spread misinformation by distorting speech: Chattogram DC

Saying that everyone has access to the District Commissioner (DC)'s office DC Mohammad Mominur Rahman said it is not DC's business to see who prayed Munajat among the crowd of thousands of people, who read the Gita and who read the Bible.

DC Mominur Rahman alleged that a vested quarter is spreading misinformation by distorting situation and his speech by bringing his participation in Munajat.



He made this comment while exchanging views with journalists at its office on Saturday afternoon.



Centering the last day to submit nomination papers for the Zilla Parishad elections at DC office on September 15 Mominur Rahman said his office was packed with many workers, supporters, party leaders of various candidates on that day.

"There was also program of harmony rally, preparatory special meeting for the upcoming Durga Puja, distribution of cheques to people killed and injured in various accidents at the conference room of the District Commissioner on the same day," he added.

During the preparatory meeting for the harmony rally, the candidates for the Zilla Parishad elections entered the conference room together and hurriedly submitted their nomination papers to the District Commissioner, he said.

He also said that a chaotic situation was created in the meeting hall due to crowding of people.

It was decided to pray for the departed souls of the people who died in the recent fire at BM Container Depot, the people who died in the railway crossing accident in Mirsrai and the four people who died in the road accident in Zorarganj on September

14.

The DC said a man prayed with Munajat in the crowd during the filing of nomination papers. Many people who were present in the conference room in a scattered manner also took part in the Munajat prayer.

"The Munajat prays for the country's development progress, communal harmony and salvation of the departed souls of those killed and injured in accidents. Nothing was said about the Zilla Parishad election in the prayer," he mentioned.

Mominur Rahman said no statement was made on that day to solicit votes for any party or to influence the Zilla Parishad elections.

Meanwhile, the prominent citizen of Chattogram also think that a vested quarter is constantly engaged in multifaceted conspiracies against the Deputy Commissioner for his outstanding contribution regarding the development of Chattogram, he said.

They are protesting by holding human chain, protest rally and press conference. A human chain and protest rally was held on Chattogram Press Club premises on Saturday (September 24) to protest against the conspiracy against the Deputy Commissioner.

At the end of the rally, the heroic freedom fighters of Chattogram presented the memorandum to the Prime Minister.

Commander of Chattogram Muktijuddah Sangsad Bir Muktijodha Mozaffar Ahmad said that the rescue operation of 3,100 acres of government land worth about 8,000 crores from land robbers in Salimpur forest of Sitakunda is under going under the leadership of DC.

The DC removed more than 200 illegal structures from Parir Pahar, an important structure of Chattogram and 587 illegal structures at the foot of various dangerous hills of the city and recovered 30 acres land removing the illegal brick kiln built on an area at North Kattali Mauza recently by the initiative of DC.

In all these misadventures of the Deputy Commissioner, a vested quarter is constantly engaged in multifaceted conspiracies against the Deputy Commissionere, he added.