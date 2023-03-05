Use of CCTV cameras in city corporation polls depends on budget: EC Alamgir

The Election Commission (EC) will use CCTV cameras in the upcoming city corporation elections if the government provides the budget, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Sunday (5 March).

In response to a question implying whether or not allowing CCTV cameras depends on the government's whim, the election commissioner said, "CCTV cameras are not an accessory to voting. There is no legal obligation to use surveillance in elections."

"The use of the technology in some recent elections was experimental. If the government approves the budget, the commission will use CCTV cameras in risky seats if not in all seats," he told reporters at his office in the capital's Agargaon election building on Sunday.

"I do not think the government lacks goodwill," said EC Alamgir, adding, "We have not received any response from the government in this regard. Anyone from the ruling party can comment on the topic but that does not represent the government's views," he said.

When asked about the city corporation elections, he said there is a plan to hold five city corporation elections by next September.

"Since the national elections will be held at the end of December or the first week of January, we will try to hold the city corporation elections early," he added.