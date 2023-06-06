US wont get into specific election results in another country: US State Dept official on Gazipur polls

US wont get into specific election results in another country: US State Dept official on Gazipur polls

The United States won't get into specific election results in another country, Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said regarding the recently held Gazipur City Corporation election,  during a regular briefing on 5 June.

He said the US is looking forward to "deepening" its relationship with Bangladesh in a number of areas – addressing energy, climate issues and the economy.

"That being said, we also will continue to push for the freedom of expression of religion and faiths of all people around the world," Vedant Patel added.

Responding to a question on the recently held Gazipur City Corporation election, he said, "I'm not going to speak or get into specific election results in another country."

"What I will just say is what you just heard me say to your colleague, is that we are committed to the promotion of democracy and free and fair elections around the world," Patel said.

The government, political parties, civil society, and the media in Bangladesh have all expressed their desire that the upcoming national election be free, fair, and peaceful, Patel said.

In support of a free, fair and peaceful election, the US announced a new policy that allows them to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals, including current or former officials, pro-government or opposition political party members, and others believed to be responsible for or complicit in "undermining the democratic election process" in Bangladesh, Patel said.

