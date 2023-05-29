US visa policy creates huge pressure on BNP: Hasan

Politics

BSS
29 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

US visa policy creates huge pressure on BNP: Hasan

BSS
29 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:19 pm
US visa policy creates huge pressure on BNP: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the US visa policy has created huge pressure on the BNP as now the party has no scope of resisting the elections.
 
"At a press briefing of the US State Department, they said that they have no headache over the caretaker government system. They want a free, fair and neutral election in Bangladesh. That means they don't support BNP's demand for a caretaker government. In fact, nobody supports it across the globe," he said.
 
"So, the BNP has no scope of talking about the issue at least at the international arena. And the visa policy has created pressure on the BNP," said Hasan at a view-exchange meeting with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat.
 
He said, "During the announcement of the US visa policy in a press briefing they (US) said that they declared the policy in support of the transparent participatory elections that the prime minister of Bangladesh wants to conduct. And the government has reacted in the same way."

The minister said the policy will be applicable to all, including the ruling party and other parties. It will be applicable to anyone who disrupts elections and obstructs the democratic process, said Hasan.
 
He said boycotting elections means obstructing the democratic process and resisting elections means creating conflict.

"The BNP can no longer do these and the visa policy has created a lot of pressure on the BNP," he added.

Mentioning that the BNP takes various programmes to obstruct polls, Hasan said, "I think, the US visa policy, recently announced by the US, will reduce the scope of the BNP to obstruct polls and they (BNP) will have to take part in the polls," he added.
 
He said the US visa policy is not only applicable to Bangladesh but also applicable to many countries. 
 
"They said that the policies have been announced for some countries while the policies for the rest of the countries are yet to be declared."
 
Replying to another query over the BNP's programmes, the minister said the programmes of the party are as usual.

"They [BNP] walk for a while, sit for a while and then vandalise for a while and now they will call programmes for running or walking instead of sitting, he added.

Top News

US visa policy for Bangladesh / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

8h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

9h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

1h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

3h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

4h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration