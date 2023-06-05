US visa policy for Bangladesh an outcome of AL's misrule: Fakhrul

UNB
05 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 09:24 pm

Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged on Monday that the US visa policy for Bangladesh is the result of misrule and mischievous activities by the Awami League.

During a seminar, he also claimed that democratic nations are pressuring the current regime to restore democracy, as it has dismantled all democratic institutions.

"The imposition of sanctions and visa restrictions by the USA is a matter of shame, not joy, for us. A country has restricted visas for an independent and sovereign nation due to the misrule, mischievous activities, and corruption of the Awami League government," stated the BNP leader.

Fakhrul accused the Awami League regime of destroying democratic systems and institutions, including the judiciary, in order to hold onto power by any means necessary.

"They have politicized the parliament and the administration, crushing the hopes of the people of Bangladesh for a democratic state and society. Therefore, the democratic world has resorted to imposing restrictions on Bangladesh in order to restore democracy, given the dire situation caused by the current regime," he observed.

Fakhrul emphasized the need for a united movement involving the people, democratic forces, and political parties to restore democracy, establish institutional frameworks, and build a truly democratic society.

"We must strive to build a democratic country through this united movement. We take this vow on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman," he added.

The seminar, titled 'Martyr President Ziaur Rahman, the promoter of the multi-party system in Bangladesh,' was organized by BNP at a city hotel to commemorate the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and former President, Ziaur Rahman.

During the program, Professor Kamrul Ahsan from Jahangirnagar University's Philosophy Department presented a keynote paper highlighting the positive initiatives taken by late President Zia for Bangladesh's development and the welfare of its people.

Fakhrul stated that the Awami League government has become completely isolated from the people of the country and has no connection with democracy.

He criticized the ruling party for attempting to portray Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who established one-party Baksal rule against the will of the people, as the greatest democratic leader in the world.

The BNP leader also criticized Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is hailed by her party followers as the daughter of democracy, for unilaterally abolishing the caretaker government system against the will of the people and all political parties.

Fakhrul expressed that the people of the country had accepted the caretaker government system as a good mechanism for ensuring free, fair, and credible national elections. However, the Awami League government revoked it in order to cling to power forcefully.

"Therefore, we now have only one option, which is to awaken the people as Ziaur Rahman did, and liberate the country through a struggle," Fakhrul stated.

He acknowledged that many leaders and activists of their party have faced various forms of repression, including killings, disappearances, arrests, and imprisonment, during the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy. Fakhrul stressed the need for further sacrifices in order to bring democracy back to the country and achieve victory in the struggle.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

