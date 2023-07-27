US supports Bangladesh's goal of holding a free, fair and peaceful election: State Dept

Politics

UNB
27 July, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

US supports Bangladesh's goal of holding a free, fair and peaceful election: State Dept

"We support Bangladesh’s goal of holding a free, fair, and peaceful election," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, said during a regular media briefing in Washington

UNB
27 July, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:29 am
With the Washington Monument behind, the State Department flag flies over its grounds in Washington, US, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
With the Washington Monument behind, the State Department flag flies over its grounds in Washington, US, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The United States has reiterated that political violence has no place in a democracy and that it favours no political party in Bangladesh.

"We support Bangladesh's goal of holding a free, fair, and peaceful election," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, said during a regular media briefing in Washington on 26 July.

PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair, neutral election

He said they have always emphasised the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve the latter's goal of free and fair elections.

"It's an important aspect of our bilateral relationship. And we believe that free and fair elections are a shared priority, and many Bangladeshi government officials, including the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina), have themselves said that it is their goal," Patel said.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh conveyed its dismay to 13 envoys in Dhaka over their "undiplomatic behaviour".

"We expressed our dissatisfaction. I hope that after our discussion today, they will realise that their joint statement has been presented prematurely, out of step with the flow of events, and they will refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour in the future," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday.

He said they advised the diplomats to be constructive, reminding them of the Vienna Convention.

The diplomats have also been warned that bypassing the government and behaving "devoid of objectivity, neutrality and impartiality" will only create a crisis of mutual trust, Shahriar Alam said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassadors or high commissioners of the 13 foreign missions that issued a joint statement recently after a candidate was assaulted during a by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency.

The statement called for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators of the assault on independent candidate Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom.

In the joint statement, the foreign missions said, "We condemn the July 17 attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alam. Violence has no place in the democratic process."

Election-time govt will be formed under PM Hasina: AL tells EU mission

"Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," said the diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

The joint statement was signed by the embassies/high commissions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and the delegation of the European Union.

Shahriar Alam said they have conveyed to the diplomats that this is an isolated incident that cannot be used to judge peaceful, fair and free elections.

"So only a last-minute isolated incident at a centre presented by a handful of diplomats never reflects a day-long peaceful election. In giving a quick response, they did not give due importance to the objectivity of their assessment," he said.

As soon as the incident came to light, the Election Commission and the government took prompt and legal action, said the State Minister.

"Two persons were arrested long before the diplomats' statement. However, after taking legal measures, these diplomats were calling for legal measures which is unnecessary," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / USA / politics / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

3h | Panorama
Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

17h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

17h | TBS SPORTS
China and India are economic partners of each other

China and India are economic partners of each other

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price