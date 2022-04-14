US report exposes AL govt’s misdeeds, deadly misrule: BNP

Politics

UNB
14 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 05:48 pm

Related News

US report exposes AL govt’s misdeeds, deadly misrule: BNP

UNB
14 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 05:48 pm
file photo
file photo

BNP on Thursday praised the US report on Bangladesh's human rights practices as the party said it has exposed the misdeeds and "deadly misrule" of the current Awami League government.

"The US State Department's human rights report has said Begum Khaleda Zia was sentenced for political purposes while the judiciary is in the hands of the government and the country's security forces are involved in killings, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he said the US report also said the law enforcers are being used to eliminate the opposition as the freedom of speech has been squeezed in the county.

"I would like to say that this report has revealed the misdeeds of the Awami government. This report also suggests that the government has not been able to cover up any misdeeds and its deadly misrule by even hiring lobbyists spending thousands of dollars," the BNP leader said.

Earlier on Tuesday night, The US State Department released the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, an annual compendium on the situation of human rights in some 198 states and territories worldwide.

The reports also highlighted the rights issues, including harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, arbitrary arrests or detentions, political prisoners, serious problems with the independence of the judiciary and arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy.

The government, however, on Wednesday trashed the US report saying it contains some "misinformation" collected primarily from the "anti-government propaganda" machines.

Rizvi said, the current government which usurped power through night-time voting has imprisoned Khaleda Zia by arbitrarily using the country's courts of law to bury democracy and human rights.

He bemoaned that Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman who is not involved in politics at all, has also been implicated in a fictitious case as part of the government's campaign against Zia family.

"Begum Khaleda Zia is the victim of the government's political vengeance. The case filed against her was politically motivated. She has been deprived of advanced treatment. The democratic world is not confused by the propaganda against Khaleda Zia," Rizvi observed.

He said the injustice, misrule and repressive acts are being exposed to the global community, no matter how hard this government tries to cover up those.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / US report / BNP / AL / US department of state

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

8h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

9h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

9h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

9h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

9h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

9h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research