US ready to extend support to ensure free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh: Haas

The United States (US) is ready to extend its support to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said today.

"As Bangladesh approaches its national election in few months, we are ready to extend our support to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election to make sure the people can freely elect their leaders," he said speaking at the Ambassador Talk Series on International Day of Peace on Thursday (21 September).

"We speak out regularly on the systematic and pervasive oppression of journalists, media personalities and even Nobel laureates who hold their government accountable," he added.

He said the US envisions a region that is: free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

"As the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, I am committed to building our bilateral partnership to tackle shared challenges together," Haas said.

"Peace flourishes in an environment where nations can freely choose their own path and partners and the people of each country will be allowed to freely elect their leadership," he added.

The envoy said it is about respecting sovereignty and ensuring that each country has the autonomy to make decisions that best serve its interests.

"The United States and Bangladesh share this commitment, advocating for a world where all nation's choices are respected and supported," he said.

US also seeks to advance common approaches to critical and emerging technologies, the internet, and cyber space, that protect privacy and human dignity, he added.

Peter Haas said his country will continue to forge stronger connections within and beyond the region.

"As Ambassador, I am committed to building our bilateral partnership with the people of Bangladesh to tackle shared challenges together," he added.

"Our ties do not just connect our governments but bridge our people. We are deepening ties between our people through educational and exchange opportunities," he further said.

US Government is committed to promoting broad-based prosperity so that no country is left behind in the 21st century, Peter Haas said.

"Ensuring steady economic growth is a key component of the strategy. Economic growth is a cornerstone of peace. It provides opportunities for people to improve their lives, lifts millions out of poverty and reduces the risk of conflicts borne out of desperation," he said.

He said the US and Bangladesh share a vision of economic prosperity for all.

"Through trade, investment, and development cooperation, we are committed to improving the livelihoods of our citizens," the envoy further said.

US is working together towards bolstering regional security and stability, he added.

"Security is essential for lasting peace. It's about creating a stable environment where nations can thrive without fear of conflict or aggression. The United States and Bangladesh stand together in our commitment to regional security. And we are proud to partner with Bangladesh on these challenges and more," he said.

"The challenges we face today transcend borders, and we must tackle them together. Climate change and health crises are among the most pressing issues of our time. The United States and Bangladesh are committed to addressing these challenges collectively. By working together, we can build resilience and respond effectively to shared global crises," Haas added.