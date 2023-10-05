US pre-election monitoring team likely to hold meeting with AL on 9 Oct

The pre-election monitoring team of the United States is likely to hold a meeting with the central leaders of the ruling Awami League in Dhaka on 9 October.

Wishing anonymity, a member of the Awami League's international affairs sub-committee confirmed The Business Standard about the meeting on Thursday (5 October).

The AL leader also said the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be leading the AL delegation in the meeting.

However, he refrained from disclosing the time and venue of the meeting.

According to diplomatic sources, the delegation from the US-funded International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) will visit Bangladesh on 7-13 October.

The pre-election monitoring team will hold meetings with the political parties during their visit in Bangladesh.

According to AL insiders, the party's office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua informed Obaidul Quader about the meeting with the US delegation on Wednesday (4 October) night.

Several Awami League leaders who were present in the general secretary's office at the time also confirmed the matter to TBS.