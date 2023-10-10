US pre-election assessment mission holds meeting with Election Commission

Politics

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 11:10 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The US pre-election assessment mission started its meeting with the Election Commission today.

The meeting started at around 11am on Tuesday (10 October). 

Earlier, the delegation met with foreign ministry officials, the ruling Awami League and BNP leaders. 

No environment for election in Bangladesh: BNP tells US pre-election observation team

A joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission arrived in Bangladesh on 8 October to assess the pre-election situation in Bangladesh. 

From 8 to 12 October, the six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.

The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisations which support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. The organisations have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.

The delegation is co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator; and includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.

