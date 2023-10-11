US mission asks law minister if any apprehension about who will take part in election

The visiting US pre-election assessment mission asked Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today if there was any apprehension about who will take part in the upcoming election.

"They did not ask anything on the possibility of dialogue (among the parties). They wanted to know from us if there is any apprehension about who will take part in the election or who will not," the law minister told newsmen after his meeting with the visiting United States (US) pre-election observation mission at the ministry.

He said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants all the political parties to take part in the next general election, but it's the decision of a party whether it will take part or not.

The law minister said the visiting US mission did not want to know anything more about the election, rather they enquired about the Cyber Security Act (CSA), judiciary and case backlogs.

"I told about the difference between the Digital Security Act and the Cyber Security Act, I narrated the total history of our judiciary and steps we have taken to ease the case backlog," he added.

Anisul Huq further said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to holding a free, neutral and peaceful election and it would hold such an election, adding, "I have told them about the steps we have taken in this regard."

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified