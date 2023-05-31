US issues visa policy 7 months before polls sensing AL's vote-rigging plan: Amir Khasru

Politics

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:23 pm

Related News

US issues visa policy 7 months before polls sensing AL's vote-rigging plan: Amir Khasru

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:23 pm
US issues visa policy 7 months before polls sensing AL&#039;s vote-rigging plan: Amir Khasru

While the USA imposes visa restrictions on other countries e.g. Uganda, Nigeria, and Somalia over post-election irregularities, it has announced a visa policy for Bangladesh seven months before the upcoming national election sensing another vote-rigging plan by the incumbent Awami League regime, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

This is a shame for the country, which the present government has brought in, he added while addressing a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Auditorium on Wednesday, organised by the newly founded political party Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Speaking at the event, leaders of various political parties, former diplomats, university teachers, and civil society members echoed similar sentiments, alleging that the government aims to conduct another election of "vote stealing", similar to those in 2014 and 2018. They believed that the US had introduced the visa policy in response to this situation.

The discussants in the meeting also observed that the government is making efforts to portray a positive image after the announcement of the US visa policy. They vowed not to fall into the government's trap and declared their refusal to participate in any elections under the present administration.

Nurul Haq Nur, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, claimed that the government is employing various tactics to provoke the opposition.

He emphasised that the opposition does not seek conflict but rather urges the government to take the path of fair and impartial elections under a non-partisan administration.

Shama Obaid, an organising secretary of the BNP, expressed her dismay at the present government, stating, "This visa policy has brought shame upon our country. It poses a threat to every citizen."

Former secretary Mofazzal Karim addressed the meeting, shedding light on the sufferings of ordinary people caused by political parties. He asserted that the new US visa policy sheds light on the nature of elections being held in the country.

Former ambassador Sirajul Islam, "For more than a year and a half, Bangladeshi lobbyists or consultants had been trying to pursue the White House, State Department, or Congress for a meeting with the prime minister during her recent visit to the USA, but in vain.

"In the last 52 years since we became independent, even a leader such as Ershad never returned from America without meeting anyone. This is the first time such an incident has happened with the prime minister of Bangladesh."

Professor Ruhul Amin from Dhaka University's International Relations Department expressed his concerns about the US visa policy, stating that it is not good for democracy.

Various members of Gono Odhikar Parishad, including joint conveners Muhammad Rashed Khan, Saddam Hossain, Tarek Rahman, and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah, also shared their views during the meeting moderated by the party's Joint Convener Zakaria Palash.

Top News

BNP leader Amir Khasru / US visa / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

13h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

4h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

5h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria