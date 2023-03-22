US human rights report one-sided, based on biased sources: Info minister

US human rights report one-sided, based on biased sources: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday termed the US human rights report on Bangladesh as one-sided since its information came from the biased sources.

"They collected this information not only from one source, but from several anti-government and biased sources. Therefore, this report is one-sided," said the minister.

The minister made these remarks while exchanging views with reporters after a meeting with Bangladesh Federal Union of Newspaper Press Workers and Bangladesh Newspaper Employees Federation at the conference room of the secretariat.

"However, we are not renouncing the entire report as it contains many good points as well. But all the issues mentioned in the report about our human rights, election, and democracy are one-sided", Hasan said.

He said Bangladesh never faced any incident like Capitol riot by supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

The minister said that before raising questions about election, they should pay heed to their own election system. "There are still many questions about their election."

Responding to a question on US allegations about extra-judicial killings in Bangladesh, the minister said, "In a country where on average one thousand people are killed by the police every year, how much moral right do the country have to raise questions about other countries?"

Information and Broadcasting Ministry joint secretary Md. Kawsar Ahmed, Bangladesh Newspaper Employees Federation president Md. Bazlur Rahman, Secretary General Md. Khairul Islam and many others also participated in the meeting.

Bangladesh

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

