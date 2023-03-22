US HR report depicts Bangladesh's terrible situation: Fakhrul

UNB
22 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
22 March, 2023

US HR report depicts Bangladesh's terrible situation: Fakhrul

The US human rights report 2022 has portrayed an awful democratic and human rights situation in Bangladesh, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday.

"I felt ashamed reading the US human rights report as it depicted that there's no shred of democracy and human rights here (Bangladesh)," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said the report highlighted how people have been subjected to crossfire, extra-judicial killing and enforced disappearance. "The report also focused on how the rights of people have been snatched and how journalists have lost their rights to divulge the truth... such a terrible picture of the country has been revealed in the report."

KM Obaidur Rahman Smriti Sangsad arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking 16th death anniversary of ex-BNP secretary general KM Obaidur Rahman.

Earlier on Monday, the US Department of State's 2022 report on Human Rights Practices was released where it highlighted different issues of Bangladesh, including the last general election, the incidents of extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, and lack of press freedom, labour rights, and freedom of assembly.

However, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said has said the US human rights report has some fundamental shortcomings.

Fakhrul said the ruling party leaders are now criticising the US saying the country does not look at itself though it is releasing reports on the human rights situation in different countries. "The US has been preparing the report for the whole world as they look at themselves."

He said the US has been working as the leader of democracy around the world since they gave democracy an institutional shape in their own country.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami Legaue has established an autocratic, authoritarian and fascist regime very consciously by destroying democracy in Bangladesh.

He said their party has long been carrying out a movement to restore democracy and people's rights braving various repressive and suppressive activities by the government.

BNP leader said the entire country has now turned into jail while 35 BNP leaders and activists are facing 'false' cases.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

