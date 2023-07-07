US, EU politicians attempting to interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs: Russia

Russia has deemed US and EU politicians writing letters urging free and fair polls in Bangladesh as an act of "neocolonialism" and "blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

"We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for 'free and fair' elections in Bangladesh," the Russian foreign ministry tweeted on Thursday (6 July) from its verified Twitter handle.

💬 #Zakharova: We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh 🇧🇩



❌ This is #neocolonialism and yet another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. pic.twitter.com/D6lOzVuE2i— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 6, 2023

The tweet, which quoted the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, also added: "This is neocolonialism and yet another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

Six US Republican congressmen wrote to US President Joe Biden On 25 May, calling for urgent actions to stop the "human rights abuses" by the Bangladesh government and "give the people of Bangladesh the best possible chance for free and fair parliamentary elections".

It was followed by six Members of the European Parliament writing to asked the EU High Representative Joseph Borrell on 12 June to contribute to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections in Bangladesh.

On 13 June, six Democratic congressmen wrote to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calling for actions to ensure free and fair parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

The US on May 24 announced visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.