US, EU politicians attempting to interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs: Russia

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 10:02 am

Russia has deemed US and EU politicians writing letters urging free and fair polls in Bangladesh as an act of "neocolonialism" and "blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

"We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for 'free and fair' elections in Bangladesh," the Russian foreign ministry tweeted on Thursday (6 July) from its verified Twitter handle.

The tweet, which quoted the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, also added: "This is neocolonialism and yet another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

Immediate family members also to be denied US visa for undermining polls in Bangladesh: Assistant State Secretary Lu

Six US Republican congressmen wrote to US President Joe Biden On 25 May, calling for urgent actions to stop the "human rights abuses" by the Bangladesh government and "give the people of Bangladesh the best possible chance for free and fair parliamentary elections".

It was followed by six Members of the European Parliament writing to asked the EU High Representative Joseph Borrell on 12 June to contribute to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections in Bangladesh.

6 US congressmen allege human rights violation by Bangladesh govt, call on Biden to take action

On 13 June, six Democratic congressmen wrote to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calling for actions to ensure free and fair parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

6 US congresspersons call on Blinken to facilitate fair polls in Bangladesh

The US on May 24 announced visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

