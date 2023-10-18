US election mission recommends dialogue, but govt ignores: AB Party

The United States pre-election assessment delegation has recommended holding an effective dialogue with political parties, but the government has been ignorant about it, said AB Party Member Secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (18 October) Monju said that their party demanded a review of the recommendations by the US mission and the resignation of the current government.

Manju further said, "The US mission has called for an effective dialogue [with political parties]. But this government has been ignoring the international community. Because of this (AL) government, the US visa policy was introduced and the export of the country's garment industry is also under threat".

"This government should not be given more time," added Manju, urging all political parties to come together to press home their demand for ousting the ruling government.

At the press conference AB Party Joint Convener Advocate Tajul Islam said the whole world is making various efforts to restore democracy in Bangladesh.

"There will be more siege on Bangladesh. It will become isolated from the rest of the world. It will become a friendless country like North Korea if the government does not work to restore democracy", he added.

He also said the United States is working to restore democracy in Bangladesh and AB party is with them. "We applaud the efforts of all democratic countries, including the United States."

