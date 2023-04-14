US doesn't want caretaker government: Momen

UNB
14 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:34 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said the United States does not want caretaker government but they want the election as per the country's existing law.

"US is very happy to see our development and they want to be part of our development journey," he told reporters after attending a programme in Sylhet.

Momen said the government wants a free and fair election.

"But it's not only the government's responsibility. It's also a responsibility of the people and all the political parties to ensure a free and fair election," he said.

The people of Bangladesh never forget to vote, Momen said.

He hoped for a secular and harmonious Bangladesh, noting that the Bangla New year will be a year of tolerance and harmony.

"I hope the sense of tolerance and sense of respect will be strengthened," Momen said.

"[We'll] achieve a beautiful Bangladesh by stopping mudslinging," he said, while attending a Mangal Shobajatra in Sylhet on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh on Friday.

The celebration of Bengali new year in Sylhet started at 9:00am this morning with a Mangal Shobhajatra from the district administration premises.

Officials and employees of different socio-cultural organizations, different educational institutions and administration of Sylhet attended the possession.

Besides, Sylhet Agricultural University, Shruti Sylhet, Anandalok, Charan Cultural Center, Pathshala, Shilpakala Academy and other organizations are celebrating Pohela Boishakh with cultural festivities.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

