US consistent on the need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House

Politics

UNB
06 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:15 pm

Related News

US consistent on the need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House

UNB
06 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The United States has reiterated its call for holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

"We've been consistent on the need for Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections," said National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby at a media briefing at the White House.

Kirby made the remarks when his attention was drawn to the much-discussed letter from six congressmen to US President Joe Biden, seeking measures for a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

"Look, we've been consistent, and I'm aware of the communication," Kirby said.

To demonstrate that commitment, he said, the State Department recently announced a "3C" visa policy that would restrict visas to individuals who "undermine" Bangladesh's elections.

On Monday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said there are many "exaggerations, lack of information and inconsistency" in the letter from the six US congressmen to President Biden.

"But constructively, we will reach out to all these members," he told reporters while responding to a question, noting that such activities might increase in the coming days as the election nears.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said they saw such letters in the past, too.

"Over the last seven days, I tried my best to explain where the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States stands today," he said, adding that propaganda and misinformation against the government was also there earlier.

Bangladesh / Top News

USA / Bangladesh / National election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

1h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

3h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers