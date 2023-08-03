US Ambassador Haas holds meeting with AL leaders at Bangabandhu Avenue office

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 05:35 pm

US Ambassador Haas met with AL leaders at Bangabandhu Avenue office on 3 August. Photo: UNB
US Ambassador Haas met with AL leaders at Bangabandhu Avenue office on 3 August. Photo: UNB

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has held a meeting with Awami League leaders.

Peter Haas held the meeting with an AL delegation led by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader at AL central office on Thursday (3 August). The meeting started after 11am.

Obaidul Quader welcomed US Ambassador Peter Haas with flowers after he arrived at the party office. 

AL Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Information and Research Secretary Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Executive Member Mohammad Ali Arafat were also present at the time.

An official of the US embassy is accompanying Peter Haas at the meeting.

The recent political situation, upcoming elections may be discussed in the meeting.

